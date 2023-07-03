Bariga Kids thrill Lagosians with Janggu Drumming Skills

By Prisca Sam-Duru, edited by Osa Amadi

It was an exciting and most thrilling experience for parents and theatre art lovers who watched the Bariga kids show off their Janggu drumming skills at the Janggu with Papa 2023 graduation ceremony.

The percussive rain-like sound of the traditional Korean Janggu Drum filled the hall as the children who are between the ages of 5 and 18 years, drummed energetically, entertaining the audience.

The drumming was accompanied by Yoruba songs and interjections from their mouths, thereby, controlling the tempo of the beat.

The effortlessness and synchronism with which the kids beat the Janggu drums infused with ‘bata’ and ‘gbedu’ Yoruba traditional drums, left the audience wondering how they were able to master the basic techniques of Janggu drumming within the period of three months.

This year’s training titled, ‘The Green Edition’, was facilitated by Isioma Williams, a Nigerian theatre artist. It held in collaboration with Korean Cultural Centre and supported by GOTHAD and Theatre Centrik.

Over the years the Janggu drum style has become popular among Lagos youths after a series of trainings and workshops by Williams. The Janggu master trainings took place at various local government areas in Lagos state and Williams has since trained hundreds of youths in the Korean Janggu drum techniques.

Williams who is also the Founder and National Coordinator for the Guild Of Theatre Arts Drummers, (GOTHAD) spoke extensively of his desire to train more youths on Janggu. He also disclosed that the Janggu festival or competition may take place this year. This according to him, is to create opportunity for some of the kids to compete for a prize, which would encourage more kids to come for the Janggu training. “The only thing I have been doing is working through the process of Janggu with Papa’s class. Now, what next after the class? I have really been pleading with the Korean Cultural Centre for us to have a Janggu festival or a competition where participants can earn money or take some of them to South Korea for further training in drumming. “That is what I am really looking up to and thank God I think I am seeing a green light. Maybe this year, there would be a Janggu festival. This may encourage them to come in for the class.”

He further noted that; “I like helping, giving, and impacting lives. I have trained many, some of them are married, and some are abroad. I don’t want to stop, I want to keep doing it. I think it’s my calling; I just decided I have to keep doing it. This is an opportunity to teach the Korean drum in another format which technically is different from our own Nigerian drumming and African techniques in general.”

In a congratulatory message, the Director of the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria, Abuja, Director Kim Chang-ki, commended the students for completing their training, while encouraging them to remain good Korean ambassadors. Some of the children narrated their experiences during the 3 months of training. One of them, Celeb Patience said, at a point, she wanted to withdraw because she didn’t understand the techniques involved in Janggu drumming, but with the help of the tutors she got to learn and perfect her drumming skills.

Some of them who couldn’t stand the rigorous training, left and out of 100 kids that subscribed, only about 40 graduated. Award of Excellence in performance was given to Alimat Omotayo and Iyanu, while Akinwumi Oluwatoyin and Boyede Olayinka received awards for Perfect attendance. Also, appreciation awards were given to Barrister Oluwole David, Mr. Bright Echendu, and Mr. Kayode Idris. Others are Chief Anthony Oluwabiyi Boyede-Greenlyte and Alimat Omotayo.