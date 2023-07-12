Barcelona’s iconic stadium Nou Camp’s renovation to cost £1.5 billion

The renovation of Barcelona’s iconic stadium, the Nou Camp is expected to cost about £1.5 billion.

The stadium was demolished on Tuesday, as cranes were pictured pulling down a stand at the stadium as work kicked off.

The 99,000-capacity stadium, which was built in 1957.

Barcelona will play away from their stadium for the next two seasons and will likely return in 2026.

Barca will play their 2023–24 home matches at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The Camp Nou will open again at 70 percent capacity with a retractable roof and solar panels.

The board of directors earlier agreed to a 50% reduction in the price of season tickets for the 2023–24 season, with a significant reduction in the number of season tickets offered.

They follow in the footsteps of their rival, Real Madrid, who began renovation of their stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, in 2020, with a full reopening expected later this year.