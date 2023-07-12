Barcelona sign Brazil forward Victor Roque in €40m deal

Barcelona have announced the signing of Victor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense for €30 million plus add-ons.
The deal could potentially rise to €61 with add-ons related to performances, goals, and titles for the club and Roque. He signed a contract until the 2030–31 season.
The 18-year-old will join Barcelona in 2024. According to the club, he has a buyout clause of €500 million.
Roque has established himself as one of the top prospects in Brazil.
At the 2023 U-20 Copa America Championship, he was the top scorer alongside compatriot Andrey Santos as Brazil won their 12th title.
He has scored 7 goals in the current Brazilian Série A season.
Barcelona will bolster their ranks after they missed out on Arda Guler, who signed for Real Madrid.
