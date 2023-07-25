Barcelona, Juventus reach agreement for Frank Kessie future

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement in principle over a deal that will see Frank Kessie join the Italian giants on loan for a year with a mandatory purchase option worth around €10-15 million.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, the Catalans reached the agreement and agreed to the terms of the deal to resolve the 26-year-old midfielder’s uncertain future at the club.

Barcelona were pushing for a permanent sale and were reportedly demanding a fee of around €15 million for his signature.

However, it seems the two clubs have reached an agreement for a loan deal with a mandatory purchase clause worth €10-15 million inserted into the deal.

Juventus will have to convince Kessie and agree personal terms with him after reaching an agreement with Barcelona.

Both teams are currently in the USA for the pre-season tour and this could be an advantage for the Old Lady to hold talks with the Ivorian midfielder.

Kessie has always maintained that he wishes to stay and succeed at Barcelona but a move to Italy or even the Premier League seems inevitable at the moment.