Barca agree deal to sign former Academy player, Oriol Romeu

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a deal to sign their former La Masia graduate, Oriol Romeu.

The club are also in advanced negotiations with his club, Girona for the midfielder.

Following the departure of club legend, Sergio Busquet, the Spanish side are left with a void to fill according to head coach, Xavi.

Barcelona are financially constrained and do not have funds to sanction the targets such as Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi.

He has an €8 million release clause. Barcelona, according to reports are not willing to pay and will negotiate a much lower fee.

Romeu joined Barcelona from Espanol in 2004. In 2011, he joined Chelsea for €5 million.

He made over 200 Premier League appearances, playing for Chelsea and Southampton.