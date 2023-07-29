Banker narrates how he ‘mistakenly’ used customer’s ATM card 5 times

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An ex-banker, Uchenna Emmanuel, has explained how he used a bank customer’s ATM card to withdraw cash five times – in error.

The suspect was paraded by Ondo State Police Command in Akure, the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Police Command also paraded an okadaman who, in connivance with others, robbed a businesswoman he had been taking to the market for years. Read it HERE .

In the ATM fraud, the former cashier confessed that he made withdrawals from the account five times, totalling N35,000.

The suspect pointed out that the POS machine had been compromised, saying he did not use any pin to withdraw the money.

His words: “I mistakenly used the customer’s card to buy things from a company. I thought it was my card.

“The manager later found the card with me and I was sacked immediately.

“They asked me how I knew the customer’s pin, I said I used my pin. They brought other POS and a policeman also tried his ATM card. The transaction was successful.

“I used the customer’s card five times.”

Also paraded was 32 years old Sulaiman Ayuba, who was arrested for murder and cultism in Owo.

Ayuba had been declared wanted since last year May and was apprehended by the police during the celebration of the cultist 777 celebration in Owo.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that all the suspects would soon be charged to court.