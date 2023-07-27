Bank pledges support to SMEs beyond financial advisory

SMEs returns

By Peter Egwuatu

Sterling Bank has pledged more support to the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, beyond financial advisory, as part of its strategy to create an enabling environment for young people to grow their businesses.

Speaking during the ‘Start to Scale Summit’ organised by the Bank, Bolanle Tyson, Head, SME Digital Products, Sterling Bank said: “The Bank realised that more needed to be done to support small businesses beyond financial advisory and as such the bank created the Business Hub as a safe and serene community where young people can ideate, develop and build their businesses.

The Business Hub is part of the Bank’s effort to support and promote small scale enterprises and skills development in Nigeria.”

He noted that, “The first space located at Adebola House, Ikeja is focused on growing the Fashion Industry and has in the Hub a co-sewing space providing fashion business owners with a sewing machine, ironing table and weaving machine for as low as 2,000 Naira. The Hub also has a meeting room, lounge and a modeling agency in it.

“We understand that part of our economic development lies on the ingenuity of small-scale enterprises. We believe it is our role to contribute by creating a platform that allows that ingenuity thrive by helping the teeming populace upskill and achieve their business dreams despite the daunting economic situation” Tyson said.