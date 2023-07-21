Bank gets shareholders’ nod for commercial banking

By Babajide Komolafe

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited has received approval from its shareholders to transition into commercial banking.

The shareholders gave the approval at the bank’s 6th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, where they agreed that the bank is well-positioned to sustain and build upon its growth legacy.

Chairman of the bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza, explained that the transition will help the bank to further streamline its operations, bolster its financial stability, and foster sustainable growth across its businesses.

He stated, “This strategic move is in line with our vision of expanding operations and diversifying services while providing exceptional services to our valued customers.

Also speaking, the bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Nath Ude, said that with the new license, the bank is poised to extend its comprehensive range of financial services throughout Nigeria and cement its position as a leading player in the Nigerian banking industry.

He stated: “As we transition into a commercial bank, NOVA aims to expand its services and further enhance its position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge financial solutions in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the bank recorded outstanding performance and significant growth across all its indicators on the back of innovative offerings and exceptional customer service.

Specifically, total assets grew by 14.6% to close 2022 at N279.9bn up from N244.2bn recorded the previous year; while profit before tax rose significantly by 107.9 per cent to close the year 2022 at N3.50bn. Profit after tax also recorded a similar feat, as it jumped from N1.58bn in 2021 to N3.21bn in the year under consideration, representing an impressive growth of 102.9%.