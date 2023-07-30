Bandits kill Muslim leader, others, kidnap scores in Kaduna communities

Residents of Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State have lamented the killing of farmers, an Islamic leader and abduction of countless individuals by armed bandits.

Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union, BEPU, Ishaq Kasai, in a statement, said the Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah, JIBWIS, Birnin-Gwari branch, Malam Yakubu Bugai and three farmers were killed, adding that Bugai was shot last Wednesday.

The statement, which urged the Federal Government to facilitate the establishment of military detachments in Katakaki, Gagumi, Tashar-Keji and Bugai axis, warned that if insecurity was not stopped it could result in famine.

Kasai stated: “Bugai was shot at his farm located around Rema area and was later evaluated and taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital sustaining gunshots on his abdomen and arm. Regrettably, he passed on by 7:30am the following day (27/7/2023).

“In another sad development, around Sabon-Layi, Kurgi, Yelwa, Tashan-Keji, Shiwaka, Unguwan Danfulani and many more rural communities in Western part of Birnin-Gwari who are sharing boundaries with Kamuku and Kuyambana Forests, which are serving as hideouts to the bandits, large number of locals were kidnapped at their farms. In fact, the situation is so rampant and complex for one to choose among the incidents to report.”