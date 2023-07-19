Banditry: Nasarawa Gov visits CDS, seeks protection for Solid Mineral deposits

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engir Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday visited the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa with a plea that more troops be deployed to ensure the protection of solid mineral deposits from possible bandits exploitation.

The governor stated that he was at the defence headquarters to congratulate the CDS on his well-deserved appointment while appreciating the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) for providing adequate security to the State.

Engr Sule further said that with the discovery of litenum deposits in Nasarawa State, there is the need to avoid the Zamfara experience by being proactive on security challenges the discovery will pose.

The CDS in his remarks thanked the governor for his support of the AFN and developmental initiatives for the state.

Major General Musa also assured the governor of the Armed Forces of continuous support to Nasarawa state which he said, is strategically close to the Federal Capital.

The CDS also called for all necessary regulatory control on mining activities to be put in place in the state to forestall security breaches.

He added that there is need to be proactive to maintain continuous peace in Nasarawa State.