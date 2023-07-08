Ban: Again, Lagos ready to checkmate Okada operators — Taskforce boss

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit, has reiterated its commitment to eliminate the menace of Okada operators who have devised new means of operating on the highways and restricted routes across the metropolis.

The Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, had led a series of week-long operations across strategic locations where recalcitrant operators have been plying commercially but with the use of a different type of inconspicuous motorcycles, popularly called “Lady Machine.”

Jejeloye added, “Some of these recalcitrant okada operators who had their bikes seized in the past have acquired these more portable types of bikes called lady machines to carry out their operations on the Highways.

“These bikes are sleek and more evasive but their antics are no match for us.”

Taskforce boss, who led his officials across the metropolis, raided CMS, Ebute Ero, ijora, Ikeja-Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Oshodi Bus Stop.

Jejeloye, stressed the need to remind operators of the stance of the state government on their operations across Lagos, vowing that no stone would be left unturned till okada operations across restricted routes are completely stamped out.

“Motorbikes with engine capacity below 200cc are not allowed to operate on the State Highways, therefore all forms of bikes that fall within that range, be it the normal okada or lady machine will be confiscated and crushed according to the provisions of the law,” Jejeloye stated.

The Chairman promised to carry out more operations from dusk to dawn until the state’s vision on transportation is completely attained and sustained.

Jejeloye, therefore, promised to arrest both rider and passengers caught violating the laws governing vehicular operations on the highways and restricted routes.

“We arrested 6 suspects including riders and passengers today at CMS and we will ensure that they face the full wrath of the law their violations.

“We hope that it would serve as a deterrent to others who intend riding or patronizing okada operators along these routes. Anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.