Bamidele’s emergence as Senate Leader well deserved – APC group

Opeyemi Bamidele

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has expressed felicitation with the Senator representing Ekiti East, Opeyemi Bamidele on his emergence as the Leader of the 10th Senate, describing it as well deserved as reward for loyalty and people oriented service.

The National Director General of the Council, Seyi Bamigbade, in a congratulatory message on Saturday, said Senator Bamidele wields years of public service which he would deploy in ensuring a smooth relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

The council stated that a smooth relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government is germane in assisting President Bola Tinubu-led government deliver its Renewed Hope mandate for the people of Nigeria.

“Without any shadow of doubt, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele is a thoroughbred democrat who rose through the ladder as a public servant . He was a former Commissioner in Lagos under Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s administration as governor.

“He exemplifies excellence, loyalty and reliability. He was a pillar in leadership of the 9th Senate. As an experienced legislator, he has redefined representation in his senatorial district through numerous infrastructure he has attracted that has enhanced the living standard of the people of Ekiti East,” Bamigbade said.