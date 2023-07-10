Badagry road carnage, ‘am deeply saddened- Sanwo-Olu mourns

…commiserates with families

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the auto accident that claimed the lives of no fewer than 14 persons at Agemowo axis, along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos on Sunday.

A commercial bus (Mazda) with registration number MUS 411 XU carrying 19 passengers and coming from Lagos, collided with a truck registration with registration number AKM 926YQ, coming from Badagry on Sunday, with 14 persons, including the driver and motorboy lost their lives in the process.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message on Monday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the immediate families of the victims of the accident.

The accident led to the death of about 14 people while about nine persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Sanwo-Olu, prayed that God will grant the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

According to the governor: “I am deeply saddened by the news of an auto accident that occurred at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which claimed the lives of some people, including a four-month-old baby.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“This is a very sober time for us as a government, and while we acknowledge God as the giver of life, the one who determines every man’s destiny, it saddens us when we experience incidents like this.

“The death of a loved one is usually very painful. On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families, friends and associates of the victims of the auto accident. We prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”