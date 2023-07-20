‘Bad show’: I’m disappointed nobody threw bras at me on stage – Drake

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Canadian superstar singer, Drake told the crowd at his recent show in Montreal, Canada that he was “disappointed” because his fans did not throw bras at him on stage as it made him feel like he was “having a bad show.”

The rapper’s brazen and audacious remark came after underwear was thrown at him at the Detroit edition of his “It’s All A Blur” tour earlier this month.

Expressing his disappointment, Drake told the crowd in Montreal, “I’d just like to say, before I go on to this next song, this is the first stage, I think, where I don’t have no bras, and I’m deeply disappointed.

“Don’t start throwing shoes and phones and shit,” he added. “If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it, ’cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn’t see no bras tonight.”

Drake later told his DJ to hurriedly play the next song, particularly his throwback singles as he sarcastically encouraged his fans to throw a bra at him.

He said, “Maybe if I play this next song, and I take you back in the day again to, like, 2016, maybe you’ll throw me a bra. How about that? Let’s go. Play it, play it, play it.”

Drake performed at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on both July 8 and 9.

During the first show, the ‘One Dance’ rapper was pelted with bras, shoes, and other personal belongings which forced him to stop performing twice.

Drake said, “I feel like I’m on cleanup duty,” as he walked around the stage picking up the various items.