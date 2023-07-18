Bad policies slowing economic growth — SSANU

•Insists on payment of 4 months’ salary arrears

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja—The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has said that the country is economically prostrate attributing the development to bad government policies.

This came as the body reiterated its calls on the federal government to pay the four months arrears owed to her members during the last nationwide strike.

Rising from its 44th National Executive Council, NEC, SSANU in a communiqué by its President, Mohammed Ibrahim, among others, said “The Labour Act 2005 section 31(6) as amended gives rights to Labour Unions to embark on strikes in line with laid down procedures. It would be recalled that Government had reneged on collective bargaining agreements with the Union leading to the industrial action.

“SSANU complied with, and followed all industrial protocol before embarking on the strike. How then do they turn back and punish employees for fighting for their rights; a case of beating a child and asking him/her not to cry.

“Let it be known to Government that our members are yet to recover from the effect of the hardship caused by the withholding of their four months salaries, and may not recover from it unless government does something about it.

“NEC in session views Government posture and position on the matter as unfair and unfortunate. We are well aware that salaries for those months were prepared, and therefore call on Government to urgently pay the arrears of our members’ withheld salaries without further delay.”

The communiqué further stated that the NEC in session observed that despite the efforts of the Union to ensure that some of her members who are yet to be paid arrears of the national minimum wage which was approved in 2018 are paid, Government is yet to do the needful.

The NEC, called on the government to, as a matter of urgency; commence payment to the affected universities.

Reacting to the recent fiat removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government, the NEC in session described the move as the height of insensitivity.

“NEC in session therefore frowns at the sudden removal of fuel subsidy and describes it as the height of insensitivity, and calls on Government to urgently stem this devastating tide by introducing remedial measures through provision of genuine palliative measures of reduced public transport, sound economic policies to checkmate inflation and verifiable revamping of existing refineries/ building new ones; only these measures can prevent the country from grinding to a halt.

“The country is economically sick because of bad Government policies, high rate of unemployment fuelling dangerous insecurity challenges of kidnapping, banditry, youthful fraudulent activities, inflation, bad roads, failed medical facilities and all attendant manifestations of a dying nation.