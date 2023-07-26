Ayemobuna elected President Niger Delta Students’ Union Government

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Ondo state indigene, ldowu Ayemobuwa, has emerged as the new President of the Niger Delta Students’ Union Government (NIDSUG).

Ayemobuna, fondly known as Hero, emerged after an intense and fiercely contested national unity convention that brought together student leaders from all corners of the Niger Delta Region.

The President’s victory marks a significant milestone in the history of NIDSUG, as he becomes the first candidate from his state, Ondo State, to hold the prestigious position.

His campaign slogan, “Unite, Elevate, Prosper for a GREATER NIDSUG” resonated with the delegates and struck a chord with the diverse student population across the nation.

Throughout the convention, delegates engaged in passionate debates about the future direction of NIDSUG and the critical issues facing students in Nigeria today.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm, as young leaders voiced their opinions and visions for the union’s future.

Ayemobuwa, presented a comprehensive and inclusive roadmap to foster unity among Nigerian students and strengthen the union’s advocacy for educational reform.

His vision extends beyond the conventional role of a student union, aiming to empower students not only academically but also in entrepreneurial and leadership development.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from fellow students and emphasized that his leadership would prioritize dialogue, collaboration, and collective action.

The new President promised to work tirelessly to ensure that every student’s voice is heard, regardless of their background or institution.

The student leaders, praised him for his ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds and instill a sense of unity and purpose.

They said that his election would be a turning point for NIDSUG, ushering in an era of progressive and student-centered leadership.

Meanwhile, the outgoing NIDSUG leadership pledged full support and cooperation during the transition period, expressing their commitment to the success of the new president.

They said that his innovative ideas and fresh approach will invigorate the union and position it as a potent force for positive change within the Nigerian education system.

Also, they expressed optimism that NIDSUG will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of education in Nigeria and fostering an environment where students can thrive and prosper.

According to them ” Ayemobuwa victory, also marks a symbolic step forward in Nigerian student politics, showcasing the potential for unity and collaboration despite regional and cultural differences.

” It sets an inspiring precedent for future leaders to prioritize the greater good and work collectively to address the challenges facing students nationwide.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from student organizations, prominent figures, and even some government officials following the election of Ayemobuwa.