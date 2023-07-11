Axa Mansard moves to bridge motor insurance gap, penetration in Nigeria

By Cynthia Alo



In a bid to address the significant gap in motor insurance coverage across Nigeria, AXA Mansard has launched a double-awoof promotional campaign to deepen insurance penetration and to encourage the adoption of insurance policies for uninsured vehicles.

With only 3.4 million out of 12 million registered vehicles currently insured, representing a staggering 71.67% non-coverage, AXA Mansard said it is seeking to promote awareness and provide incentives for vehicle owners to protect themselves and their assets through comprehensive motor insurance.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. Mr. Kunle Ahmed, highlighted the company’s commitment to better serve its customers.



He stated, “Our customer is at the center of everything that we do. We believe that we should give something back to the customers, and this promo is another step in that direction. The double-awoof promo is for our customers, and we believe that insurance is not just about protecting assets, but also about protecting wealth.”



Also speaking, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Axa Mansard, Olajumoke Odunlami, stressed the need for increased insurance awareness and penetration in Nigeria.