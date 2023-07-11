Award-winning Otefia harps on revamping Nigeria’s digital space

Aggital Works, founded by Oghoghozino Otefia is one of Nigeria’s best digital agencies. The award-winning agency aimed at driving creative improvements for the digital age is based in Nigeria’s most populous nation in Africa.

Having imprinted its mark in the creative and digital industry, the agency has won the 2018 Business Excellence Award for the category of the best web development company of the year and also 2019 Nigerian Role Model Awards for Excellence and Innovation in ICT services.

At Aggital, work is fun and results are outstanding.

As for the tech entrepreneur who doubles as the firm Chief Executive Officer, Otefia believes in a culture that allows all staff to love and enjoy the work environment. He also manages the financial position of the company.

During his undergraduate program at NOUN, Otefia worked with several organizations as an IT/E-Learning specialist and later as an IT analyst at Harrybaker Training Institute from 2013 to 2016. He also served as an IT manager for Gidimarket from October 2016 until March 2017 before going on to establish Aggital Works.

Adding to his wealth of skills, which serves as another source of income, Otefia is also a seasoned speaker who has facilitated conferences, workshops and summits, some of which include the GETWORK Nigeria Workshop, The Engineering Summit and The Digital Workforce Conference, among others.