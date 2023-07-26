Avoid South East region, IPoB warns Asari Dokubo

Dokubo-Asari

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has warned, Asari Dokubo and his alleged group to steer clear of South East or face the wrath of the pro-Biafra group.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful expressed shock that Nigeria media and Igbo political leaders are mute over the formation of militia, headed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo, whom it alleged his group is among the groups that are causing mayhem across Igbo land.

IPoB’ s statement read, “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, led by Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to draw the attention of our people to what is happening and what is about to happen.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria media and Igbo political leaders are mute over the formation of Militia headed by Alhaji Asari Dokubo.

“The group which is among the groups causing mayhem that is sweeping across Igbo land. When IPoB launched Eastern Security Network, ESN in December 2020 to protect our bushes and forests from terrorists, the Nigeria media and some Igbo politicians were against our self-defense project.

“Most of our people did not foresee what we saw then but were deceived to downgrade the danger facing our region from herdsmen with connivance of Nigeria security agents. But today, ESN has managed to secure our bushes and forests for our people to go back to farms, which was hitherto impossible due to Fulani massacring activities.

Currently, Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo, are confronted with threats from the Militia group.

Unfortunately, some prominent Igbo men and women are behaving as if they are not aware of the dangers ahead. The ongoing insecurity in our region are masterminded by the fifth columnists and their militias. Their agenda are; first to make peaceful Biafra agitation look violent before the international community.

“Their second agenda is to create an unsafe environment in order to discourage our people from bringing their investment home even as they are being victimized in Nigeria”.