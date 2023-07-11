Avoid dangerous skin products, specialists warn Nigerians

…As La Roche Posay, others walk for safe skin

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigerians have been warned to protect their skin’s natural integrity by refraining from using bleaching creams and other potentially dangerous skin care products.

Stakeholders stressed the value of education and awareness about good skin health at a walk held in Lagos to mark the 2023 edition of the World Skin Health Day. The walk was organized by the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists in partnership with the Dermatology Society of Lagos with the sponsorship of La Roche Posay, a leading dermatologist-recommended company that is officially present in Nigeria.

The walk began at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and finished at the Computer Village, where traders received free consultations and La Roche Posay sample items were given out.

The campaign brought awareness of the value of skin health to the fore in the marketplace where many unsuspecting consumers have fallen victim to unsafe skincare products.

The activities commenced with a courtesy visit to the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH Professor Adetokunbo Fabamwo, by the participating dermatologists from LASUTH and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH. They were accompanied by representatives of La Roche Posay in Nigeria led by Mrs Beatrice Eneh.

“We are to partner with Nigerian Dermat on this important initiative because you cannot speak about overall wellness and skincare in isolation”, Eneh said.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Prof Adetokunbo Fabamwo, described the skin as the mirror to the body and that people should be mindful of what they rub on their skin.

The experts generally warned against the use of depigmenting/ bleaching/ toning/ maintaining/ whitening creams or procedures saying that they age the skin prematurely. According to them, people that rub harmful skin creams are prone to suffer skin cancer, shin skin, difficult surgeries, kidney disease and skin growths/ warts and adverse reactions, among others.

They said that people that work under the sun and in a harsh environment are also at risk of skin cancers, the sun makes their skin age faster than their actual age, even as the skin gets darker and some skin diseases get worse.

Experts’ general recommendations include moisturizing the skin and avoiding direct or extended sun exposure. Other strategies include increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables, drinking three litres of water every day, getting at least six hours of sleep each night, and giving up alcohol intake and smoking.