Avoid bitterness, cleric tells Christians

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Senior Pastor of the Help from Above Healing and Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, Pastor Godwin Ube on Sunday advised Christians to avoid bitterness and unforgiveness saying that if not dealt with, can affect the destinies of Christians.

Ube stated this at a thanksgiving service to mark the end of a three-day international conference with the theme “Gate of My Destiny Open Now” in Abuja.

Speaking on the topic “the Dangers of Unforgiveness”, Ube stressed that the devil makes people to harbour bitterness in their hearts in order to truncate their destinies.

“One of the weapons of the devil today is unforgiveness to hinder the breakthrough of many Christians. Unforgiveness is dangerous and bitterness is deadly” Ube stated.

He further emphasized that unforgiveness attracts torment that can lead to self-inflicted pains and sicknesses.

“Unforgiveness invite troubles in life, it is the root of bitterness and it leads people to eternal damnation.

“Bitterness can also cause mental condition, if you grudge against anyone, try and reconcile with the person because the name of a church cannot save you but your personal relationship with God can” he added.

Ube appealed to Christians to always have an open heart of forgiveness.

He said, “I counsel you, make up your minds never to live in unforgiveness, remember forgiveness can destroy sickness while unforgiveness can attract afflictions”.