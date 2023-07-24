Aviation: Mishandling of bags per 1000 passengers hit 74.7% globally

By Prince Okafor

Global rate of mishandled bags per thousand passengers has jumped to 74.7 per cent in 2022.

According to the 2023 Baggage IT Insights report, transfer remains one of the biggest pain points contributing to this, where bags are connected from one flight to another.

Aviation World gathered that proportion of mishandled bags delayed at transfer increased to 42 percent, owing to the resurgence of international and long-haul travel. The likelihood of mishandling a bag on international routes is about eight times higher compared to domestic routes due to the challenges at transfer.

Meanwhile, the report noted that in rebuilding passenger confidence, digitalisation remains key

The report stated: “The industry recognizes that restoring passengers’ confidence to check their baggage is a top priority. Digitalisation has proven a tried-and-true lever to achieve this while boosting operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“Wide implementation of technologies for the automated tracking and repatriation of baggage contributed to a 70 percent drop in the mishandling rate from 2007 to 2019.

“Airlines and airports have already been investing in IT solutions that deliver greater automation and self-service to tackle the current challenges.”

According to SITA’s 2022 Air Transport IT Insights, by 2025, 84 percent of airlines plan to provide real-time baggage status information to their staff and 67 percent plan to offer this to passengers.

“In addition, touchless bag tagging options that rely on kiosks and passengers’ mobile devices are a priority for 98 percent of airlines and 95 per cent of airports.

“Greater technology adoption giving passengers more autonomy and control in baggage processes correlates with more positive emotions from passengers.

“From 2016 to 2022, technology adoption at the bag collection stage rose from zero to 29 percent of passengers receiving mobile notifications for bag collection. In the same period, passengers reported a 9 percent increase in positive emotions at bag collection.”