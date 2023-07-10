Aviation: Floating national career’s fastest way to diversify economy, CSO tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the Nigeria Air saga continues to baffle Nigerians and the international community, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu, on floating a National Carrier as one of the fastest ways to diversify the economy.

The call was contained in a letter with subject ‘Open Letter To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Nigerian Air Fiasco’ dated July 7, 2023, and signed by the Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, where it described the fiasco as fraudulent arrangements and lack of due process in the deal.

According to the CSO, the shareholding structure has the likelihood of impacting negatively on the country’s national economy, with very grave consequences for the country’s well-being.

The CSO also condemned the choice of Ethiopian Airlines as the majority shareholder of Nigeria Air, saying “the immediate past administration sanctioned a shareholding structure that saw Ethiopian Air, another nation’s national airline taking over 50% of what purports to be a Nigerian national carrier. An aberration! All over the world, National Carriers are either fully owned or majorly owned by the host countries.”

The Letter reads in part, “Away from government’s previous misadventures and waste of taxpayers’ money on a fraudulent partnership with Ethiopian Air, it is germane to stress the importance of Nigeria having a National Carrier being the most populous black Nation on earth, as this will attract Foreign direct investments, improve tourism, diversify our economy away from oil, grow our GDP, and even help our economy with the inflow of much needed foreign currency.

“It is noteworthy that Ethiopian Air which is currently Africa’s leading airline, recorded a jump of 90% in net profit to 937,000,000 USD during the 2021/2022 financial year, while its total revenue surged by 79% to 5,000,000,000 USD. This is a 90% profit growth despite the worsening global economic crisis, rising fuel costs, and even the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emirate group announced recently in its 2022/2023 financial reports that it made an annual profit of over 3,000,000,000 USD with revenue of over 32,000,000,000 USD which is an 81% increment. In 2022, British Airways generated over 11,000,000,000 Pounds in revenue which was below its 2019 revenue, pre-COVID era. China Eastern Airlines made 8,000,000,000 USD in 2022 while its close rival Air China made 8,362,000,000 USD, a 31.36% decline in its revenue of 2021 which was 12,183,000,000 USD.

“Furthermore, the importance of having a National Carrier cannot be overemphasized, however, such a national initiative must be run by Nigerians for the benefit of Nigerians and the development of Nigeria, and not Ethiopia or any other country.

“Nigerians are one of the most vastly traveled people around the world and as such the reasonable thing to do is to have an Airline that is used and maintained by them. In the quest of Nigerians to travel for business, health, education, tourism, and amongst other numerous reasons, we all go seeking cheaper airlines which are not cheap anyways and end up buying tickets of Ethiopian Air, Turkish Air, Emirates, British Airways, KLM etc at outrageous sums.

“One of the fastest ways to diversify our economy is by urgently floating a national carrier as mentioned earlier above that will be partially owned by the Nigerian people but administered and run by major players like Air Peace that already has the capacity. Imagine for a moment, Mr. President, the possibility of having a National Carrier with hundred planes in its fleet fully run by Nigeria and Nigerians flying to every corner of the world and the dignifying pride that comes with it for our Nation and its people coupled with numerous economic and social benefits that such an initiative would do to our GDP.

“Not only will you create numerous jobs through such an initiative, but also bring in people of all colors and races into our country who will have one reason or the other to pay for visa on arrival at our airports, shop at our airports, sleeps at our hotels, pay taxi drivers, buy clothing materials,eat at restaurants and also patronize Nigerian products.

“This is an example of how to diversify an economy in the face of the painful reality that the NNPC is barely remitting funds to the Nation’s coffers. Nations like the United Arab Emirates have successfully used this model to develop their country and their economy.”

However, the group made case for use of a local airline as a national career, “The only Nigerian commercial airline permitted to travel outside Nigeria is Air Peace which travels to only about 6 to 7 destinations, mainly African Countries. As recently disclosed by the founder of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, the airline was denied permits to fly Nigerians to London and other destinations after several requests to the Ministry of Aviation, Mr. President sir, you will agree with me that something is indeed fundamentally wrong with our country!

“From your policies so far, except the hurried removal of fuel subsidy, you have shown the requisite political will to turn around the fortunes of our country, and I do not doubt in my mind that you can revolutionize our aviation sector, thereby making it compete positively with other global aviation giants mentioned herein above. The first step in restructuring our aviation sector is to appoint an aviation technocrat and not a politician as minister of aviation for our republic.”

The group also counseled Mr President on calling a meeting of “critical stakeholders in the sector with a view of creating a roadmap on how the key players can partner with the government in making the sector a job-creating hub, an economic recovery mechanism, and a foreign exchange earning window for the economy.”