Aviation CEOs, others meet in Lagos confab

By Prince Okafor

No fewer than 250 aviation industry professionals are expected to converge in Lagos on June 11 to deliberate on issues limiting the sector’s productivity.

The professionals cut across the aviation parastatals, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, of major aviation agencies and organisations are among the members of the panel of discussants at the forthcoming 27th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC.

Theme of this year’s conference is ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies.’

The Director-General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, would present the keynote address, while two other CEOs would present papers at the conference.

Some of the CEOs include Mr. Kabir Mohammed of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Engr. Tayib Odunowo, Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Barr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace.

Besides, Mr. Bernard Bankole, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Travels, who is also the Chairman of Association of Aviation Training Organizations (AATOs) in Nigeria and Dr. Gabriel Olowo, President of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) are part of the panel of discussants.

Other key dignitaries that would participate at this year’s conference are Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Chairman, SIFAX Group of Companies, Prof. Mansur Matazu, Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation.

Others expected are Dr. Obiora Okonkwo; Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines; Capt. Alkali Madibbo, Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Grp. Capt. John Ojikutu; CEO Centurion Aviation Services Lltd, Mr. Ikechi Uko, Publisher, Travellers Weekend, and many other key stakeholders.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, this year’s conference was informed by the emerging changes in approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

“The programme will feature key presentations from Engr. Akin Olateru, the Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and Capt. Roland Iyayi, the CEO TopBrass Aviation and a panel session to address issues bedeviling the sector in line with the theme.

“Aviation and allied business organisations have taken the advantage of sponsorship opportunities presented by this event to sell their products and services. This 2023 edition presents yet another opportunity.

“There shall be both physical and virtual participation in the conference to enable participation of stakeholders from across the world.

“Individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in the industry on performance shall equally be honoured with Awards at the LAAC Awards of Excellence segment.”