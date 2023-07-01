Auto crash: A’Ibom Gov mourns dead members of Salvation Army Church

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has expressed sadness over the loss of lives of members of Salvation Army Church in a ghastly auto accident on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the governor Mr. Ekerete Udoh and made available to newsmen weekend in Uyo.

Governor Eno lamented that the tragic incident which occurred when the worshippers were returning from a church Programme in Lagos State on Thursday was even more painful as most of the victims of were from close- knit families.

The statement reads: “Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed the deep sadness of the Government and people of the State over the tragic auto crash that claimed the lives of several officers and members of the Salvation Army Church, while returning from a church event in Lagos on Thursday.

“In a message of condolences addressed to Commissioner Daniel Kasuso, Territorial Commander and National Leader of The Salvation Army, Nigeria, Governor Umo Eno expressed sadness over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of many of our sons and daughters while coming back from a church engagement in Lagos.

“This tragic incident is even more painful as most of the victims involved were from close- knit families. My heart goes out to all those directly affected by this unfortunate incident .

“We stand ready to support the church at this hour of grief and bereavement. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen”.