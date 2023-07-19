Authenticity, collaboration and transparency, best policies in managing relationships— Esther Olasunkanmi

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Dr. Esther Olasunkanmi Amoye is a Senior Consultant with the People Transformation Practice of Phillips Consulting Limited, PCL with 17 years of experience.

She has converted her field experience to knowledge assets and has designed, coordinated and facilitated workshops, retreat sessions courses and training programmes which includes Business Process Mapping, Critical Thinking and Problem solving, Train-The-Trainer, Change Management, Talent Management, Leadership, Emotional Intelligence, Critical Thinking skills, HR policies & procedures development, Talent Acquisition strategies, Business Process Mapping, Knowledge Management, to mention a few.

She is a transformational speaker, trainer and coach who has been a part of Rotary International for almost three decades. She has a demonstrated history of working in the management consulting, banking, insurance, and the non-profit sectors. Her passion lies in making a difference in her immediate environment, and in improving individual and business performance. She has implemented several

She is the president and founder of the Association of Facilitators, Africa. Drawing from her vast experience and exposure, she is skilled in Negotiation, Relationship Management, Team Building, Talent Management, Policy Design and Development, Competency Framework Design, Process Improvement, Organizational development, Recruitment and selection; Job evaluation, Succession planning, Staff Retention strategies, Performance Management, Design Thinking, Business process mapping and Improvement, among others.

As a Senior Consultant with over 17 years of experience and having spent the last few years in people transformation at Phillips Consulting Limited, how have you been able to push through considering the enormous tasks of managing people and policies?

My career journey has brought me in contact with different people and organizations, and this has helped develop my capacity to understand how business systems run and the importance of people to the success of organizations. This knowledge is the basis of my interactions all the time. I think business, I think people and then I focus on getting both to work together.

What rules and regulations guide your organization that you are so much in love with?

Rotary has a universal set of rules against which I must X-ray all our actions and I have loved them since I was young. We call it the 4-Way Test: Is it the Truth? Is it Fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

As a woman, you have rendered professional support in diagnostics, design and implementation of strategies to Corporate Clients in the private, civil and public sectors to achieve enhanced business, process and people performance, how exactly has this impacted the company and the society?

Let me start by saying that not all businesses have the mindset of using consultancy services as much as they should. However, for those who do and for clients that I have worked with, their businesses have been able to innovate in their processes and services, attract and retain top clients and most importantly, they have been able to continuously improve, evolve and adapt to environmental and economic changes in their communities and globally

Attaining managerial or leadership positions comes with so many struggles and victimization, how do you carve a niche for yourself to get to the position you are in today? And for your organization, how do you ensure the organization stays in business?

In the corporate space, I lead the People and Strategy Business for Skills tech and also represent Edacy Switzerland in Nigeria. Key to ensuring we stay in business lies in my understanding of and commitment to the strategic direction of the organizations I work with or clients we work for. For Rotary International, we ensure that we align with the seven areas of focus in all our community projects and also share Rotary with members of the community who are service-minded: Peace and Conflict Prevention / Resolution. Disease Prevention and Treatment. Water and Sanitation. Maternal and Child Health. Basic Education and Literacy. Economic and Community Development. The Environment.

How has your experience shaped your personality into achieving your purpose and staying relevant in business?

To be honest, it was a bit tough. In a world where mediocrity is rewarded and hard-work belittled, it would sometimes be hard to get ahead if you don’t play ball (whether handball or football). Well, I chose neither. So I took hard-work and later, smart work, as my anchor. I took on any new challenge and I dominated it. I was not afraid or learning or failing while learning. That has been by staying power. The hunger to learn and excel at whatever I am doing.

Your profile x-rayed your vast experience in Enterprise Development. How do you juggle these roles alongside your managerial capacity and would you mind telling us those features that determine your success stories?

Well, as a secondary school student in 1992, I had the opportunity of attending RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) and that changed my life forever. At RYLA, which was held at Sea School Apapa, we had training from Man O’War and went on a day-long endurance trek across the sands to camp at night. That was the foundation of my training to handle and juggle events in life.

As a career woman, mother, mentor, business-woman and leader what I do is to first understand my strengths and limitations, then I analyze the task at hand (they are not always interesting, so I start with the part I love and get energy to coast into areas that I must do but may not always love), thirdly, I assess the resources that I have and the people who can help then I design a plan and finally I stay on course.

That has been my approach. I must also add that I am not a loud person. I prefer people to see my results rather than the process.

As the Consultant and President of the RC Alowonjo, what is the best policy one should explore in ensuring healthy relationships?

I embrace authenticity, Collaboration and Transparency as the best policies in managing relationships. A lot of people will represent different things to you but as a leader, I plan to stay real to who I am and also be transparent enough to be trusted and inspire others to work collaboratively so we can achieve our goals.

What is the best operating system a company should explore that is globally acceptable for best practices?

As a consultant. I will say the one that speaks to one’s strategy, values, vision and of course business environment. There really is not once a cap fills all systems but based on the peculiarity of businesses, I help businesses determine, design or improve their Operational systems, processes, policies,among others.

How did you surmount the challenges of coping with the male counterparts especially when it comes to decision-making?

I am fortunate to have operated in environments where gender does not matter as long as you can deliver. So when it comes to decision-making, my being a woman does not negatively impact my work or how I make my decisions. On the other hand, I must say that there are some men who cannot imagine being led by a woman and show it. For me, intellect matters more.

What is your five point’s agenda and how would you say these agenda favour all women at all levels?

Our 5-point agenda is the acronym IDEAS: Inclusiveness, Diversity, Equity, Adaptability, and Sustainability

We will ensure we include women as the month of July focuses on maternal health, and we will recognize Diversity to ensure that people of all works, faith and beliefs have a place in the Rotary Club of Akowonnjo. We will impartiality in how we manage people and position our club to embrace technology and adapt to the environment which would lead to development and change that we can sustain.

Tell us how Rotary is wired especially when it comes to ensuring effective operation and delivery of purpose?

Rotary is made up of three parts: our clubs, Rotary International, and the Rotary Foundation. Together, we work to make lasting change in our communities and around the world.

Rotary International groups clubs into districts to make local administration easier. There are over 500 districts throughout the world, with a range of between 45-60 clubs each. Each district is led by a Governor, who is assisted by other officers.

At the club level the club officers are led by a President, and we have a strict performance life-span of 365 days within which the set of officers appointed for a year must achieve/surpass their goals.

I am privileged to be the Hope Year (2023-2024) President of my club and my team of officers, and I am committed to working with corporate organizations, philanthropists, government, etc. to create hope in our communities.