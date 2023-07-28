August 2 Strike: CSOs, political parties tackle Labour, demand apology

…Say, NLC frustrated privatization of refineries

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following its resolution to commence a nationwide strike on August 2, the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC has come under intense criticisms by the Abuja-based Coalition of Civil Society Organizations and Political Parties for Good Governance COSOSAP.

The coalition slammed organized labour for its current posturing on the withdrawal of fuel subsidy which has thrown many Nigerians into hardship.

Demanding that labour apologizes to Nigerians, the coalition said if the labour union had not consistently refused past efforts to privatize the nation’s refineries, Nigeria would by now have become self-sufficient in terms of local refining.

National Coordinator, Coalition of Civil Society Organizations and Political Parties for Good Governance COSOSAP, Dr Lilian Ene Ogbole told journalists on Thursday in Abuja that labour has to be cautious in it’s approval to issued, otherwise it would collapse the whole country on Nigerians.

She said; “It is worthy of note therefore to mention emphatically that Nigeria Labour Congress cannot roll in the path of any form of industrial action either by way of protest or nationwide strike as this will further escalate more crisis and problems than what is presently obtainable. If Nigeria collapses, it will collapse on all of us.

“It must be stayed that every attempt in the past to privatize the moribund refineries and make them functional was fiercely resisted by Labour for the past 33 years. Labour owes Nigerians an apology. If this issue had been addressed in the early ’90s, we would not have been here”.

She said political leaders and economic pundits have argued and agreed that the oil subsidy regime has constituted a source of monumental corruption and a clog in the wheel of the nation’s progress in the last forty five years.

“It is true that Nigerians desire and deserve to buy petrol at a cheaper rate, but again it is equally true that neither our economy, nor any other economy in the world can bear the brunt of the mega corruption associated with the fuel subsidy regime as was obtainable in Nigeria.

“It suffice therefore to say that, the only way our dear nation Nigeria would not go the way of failed states like Venezuela and Sri Lanka etc., is to obliterate the fuel subsidy regime. This accounted for why the last administration ended the fuel subsidy regime in the twilight of its tenure as evident in their refusal to make appropriation for fuel subsidy for the month of June 2023 and even subsequent months.

“Our aim and priority here today is to pacify Nigerians and urge them to exercise a little more patience and support the government to create the Nigeria of our dream, through sustainable policies and reforms that will improve the living standard of the larger majority of Nigerians.

“It is also our self-imposed duty here to let our people know clearly that arrangements are in top gear to introduce interventions and incentives that will cushion the negative effect of this reform while long lasting plans and policies are also being initiated to ensure and enhance sustainability of the advantages and gains that will accrue from the reform.

“Every result oriented policy comes with its peculiar effect whether negative or positive; the fuel subsidy removal is no exception. What is important is how well this effect can be effectively managed to better the lives of the people in a progressive and sustainable manner”, she added.