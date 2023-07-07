Auchi: Tension as four feared dead in cult clash

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AT least four people have been feared killed in the polytechnic town of Auchi in Etsako West local government area as a result of a clash between two rival cult groups.

It was gathered that the victims were killed in different locations during a violent clash between the Black Axe and Supreme Vikings confraternities.



The incident that led to cult killings occurred was said to have happened in June when a National Youth Service Corps member alleged to be a member of the Black Axe confraternity was shot by the rival Supreme Vikings Confraternity. He was said to have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.



In retaliation a member of the Viking was reportedly killed during the sallah celebration period.

This, it was gathered, led to further killings around a popular eatery, Mechanic Site, Vachi and Winners Road all in Auchi.

However, there was a report on Friday morning alleging some lecturers of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to have abandoned invigilation of SPAT Examinations over their alleged involvement in cultism.



It was gathered that Friday is Aye’s Day and there were fears that they could launch fresh attacks.

But the Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Auchi Polytechnic, Mrs. Adebola Ogunboyowa, debunked the allegations, maintaining that the school ended its SPAT examinations on Friday and students are expected to vacate the hall of residence on Saturday.



She said: “The allegation is not true. But in the first place, whatever is happening, maybe the issue of cult clashes, nothing happened in the polytechnic community.



“As I speak to you right now, I am in school and nothing is happening within the polytechnic community.

“Whatever is happening outside the polytechnic community because we have surrounding host communities, we have no power over it”, she said



It was gathered that some stakeholders including security agencies had held a peace meeting with the warring cult groups few days and attempts to get response from the Edo State Police Command failed as the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor did not pick repeated calls to his mobile line.