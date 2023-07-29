AU demands Niger military return to barracks

This video frame grab image obtained by AFP from ORTN – Télé Sahel on July 28, 2023 shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Nigers new strongman, speaking on national television and reads a statement as “President of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland”, after the ouster of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum. – The chief of the Presidential Guard justifies the coup by evoking “the continued deterioration of the security situation” in the country, as well as “poor economic and social governance”. (Photo by – / ORTN – Télé Sahel / AFP)

The African Union has demanded the military in Niger “return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority” within 15 days after grabbing power in a coup in the jihadist-hit nation.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council “demands the military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days”, it said in a communique following a meeting Friday on the Niger coup.

It “condemns in the strongest terms possible” the overthrow of the elected government and its president Mohamed Bazoum, and expressed deep concern over the “alarming resurgence” of military coups in Africa.

Bazoum was detained on Wednesday and the putschists later named General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, as the new leader.

They presented the coup as a response to deteriorating security in the country, but it was condemned by the international community as a power grab.