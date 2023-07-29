Atiku an asset to humanity, Sen Ogunwale decries foiled Boko haram attack

Senator Felix Ogunwale has expressed sadness and dejection over the attempted attack on the residence and assets of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by suspected Boko Haram operatives, stressing that Atiku is an asset to humanity.

Recall that at about 9:44p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a man seeking to confirm the residence of Atiku Abubakar in Yola, Adamawa State capital, was apprehended.

The suspect, 29 year-old Jubrila Mohammed, confessed to being a Boko Haram member from Damboa in Borno State. He also named other accomplices who were all arrested.

Reacting to the development, Senator Ogunwale, the Asiwaju of Iragbiji, asserted Atiku was a rare nationalist and elder statesman.

The former lawmaker said: “God forbid any harm comes to Alhaj Atiku Abubakar in whatever guise; it would have been a great disaster to the nation, as he is an employer of labour that is providing means of livelihood to over 5,000 people as his personal staff in various categories of his establishments across the country.

“He is a humane person, with a large heart and beautiful soul with political acceptability all over Nigeria. Who would have provided succor to Nigerians without any attendant controversies.”

Ogunwale was of the opinion that the Boko Haram elements living in the jungle do not know the value of Atiku Abubakar, hence their attempt to have succumbed to ill-advice that emanated from evil people.

Ogunwale implored Atiku and, indeed, all patriotic Nigerians to be on their guards and “be watchful of the antics of some heartless people living in our midst.”