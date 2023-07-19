At 62, Peter Obi is a respectable leader – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Alhaji Atiku Abukakar, has described his counterpart, Mr Peter Obi as a respectable leader.

Atiku made the disclosure via his verified Twitter handle, noting that Obi’s dedication to service and growth continues to inspire many people.

Recall that Obi was Atiku’s running mate during the 2019 presidential election.

However, while wishing Obi happy birthday, Atiku opined: “Peter Obi is a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire. As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality”.