ASUU renews call to Ag IGP Egbetokun, Oyo CP to arrest killers of Prof Ajewole

…as friends, family begin burial programmes for slained academic giant

By Adeola Badru

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has tasked the new acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun to deploy his tactical team to assist the Oyo State Police command in unmasking the killers of the Professor Opeyemi Ajewole of the Department Social and Environmental Forestry Development of the University of Ibadan by gunmen.

The call came, just as family and friends of slained professor prepares to bury him this week.

Recall Professor Ajewole was gruesomely gunned down by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the evening of Monday, June 5, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Barely a month later, the Academic Union said it was not happy that the killers of their comrade and their motives are yet to be unearthed by the police.

In a release signed by the Chairman UI Chapter of ASUU, Professor Ayo Akinwole and made available to Vanguard yesterday, the union said the acting IGP should take passionate interest in the case, deploy the necessary human and technical expertise to unravel the mystery surrounding the killing so that Nigerians evil people will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Akinwole who said the Oyo state Command has been trying it’s best, however, noted that the Police inspector-general needed to be concerned and exclusive privileged resources of his office to assist in cracking the criminals behind the dastard killing of the Professor of Forest Economics and Urban Forestry.

According to the ASUU leader: “the Union awaits the arrest, parade and prosecution of the killers of professor Opeyemi Ajewole.”

“His family needs to experience that justice is served on those behind his gruesome killing. And by so doing, the entire people of Nigeria will have more trust in our policing system.”

“As we bury professor Ajewole this week without, yet the arrest of his killers, we are reminded of how insecure Nigerians are.”

“The police and the intelligence community need to rise up and bring the perpetrators to book. The killings of hapless Nigerians must stop.”

“The lives of Nigerians must matter and must be accounted for by those saddled with those responsibilities.”

While welcoming the newly posted Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat to Oyo State, the union charged the new police boss to re-energise the quest to track, arrest and prosecute the killers of Professor Ajewole.

Professor Ajewole, said that though the university community grieves over the death, it will still celebrate the gallantry and contributions late Professor Ajewole made to academic community and the union with a special congress of the union in his honour.

The burial programs of late Professor Ajewole begin on Sunday, 2, July, 2023 with a candle light procession to the Trenchard Hall of the Premier University, a Christian wake on Monday july 3rd and lying-in-state in the university on Tuesday, July, 4, 2023.