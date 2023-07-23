Assumption of duty: Akpabio’s Chief of Staff, Okonkwo receives blessings from Canon Okoye

Chief Sylvester Okonkwo, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the Senate President, has commenced his duties with a powerful display of faith and reverence.

In a special ceremony held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, he invited the renowned man of God, Most Rev. Canon Timothy C. Okoye, to bestow divine blessings and prayers upon him.

Recall that the appointment of Chief Sylvester Okonkwo to this revered position has received widespread commendation and congratulations from well-meaning Nigerians, who recognized that his wealth of experience and expertise would be valuable in the 10th Senate. However, in acknowledgement of the significant responsibilities that lie ahead, seeking divine intervention signifies his strong commitment to serve with integrity and a sense of divine purpose.

Most Rev. Canon Timothy C. Okoye, known for his profound spiritual influence and charismatic leadership, conducted the sacred ceremony with deep reverence and solemnity. In his impassioned prayer, he beseeched the Almighty to grant the Chief of Staff the fortitude to navigate the intricate political landscape and uphold the values that the office demands.

The event not only emphasized the importance of spirituality in governance but also served as a reminder of the enduring connection between faith and leadership. As the Chief of Staff assumes his role, the spiritual blessings are expected to serve as a guiding light throughout his tenure, inspiring a sense of purpose and dedication in his service to the nation.

The auspicious occasion concluded with a heartfelt expression of gratitude from the Chief of Staff, who vowed to fulfill his new responsibilities with humility, diligence, and a strong commitment to enhancing national development.

As the nation witnesses this remarkable beginning, the hope is that the divine blessings bestowed upon the Chief of Staff will energize him to carry out his duties with a profound sense of purpose, guided by the values of integrity, empathy, and selflessness for the greater good of all Nigerians.

The nation eagerly anticipates the Chief of Staff’s contributions to the Senate and looks forward to witnessing positive and transformative changes under the leadership of Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, fortified by the divine blessings received on this momentous occasion.