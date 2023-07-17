Assembly approves 20 Special Advisers for Kano governor

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the request of Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, read the governor’s request letter at plenary on Monday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the letter was deliberated upon before the house unanimously agreed to the request

Falgore said that the approval was to enable Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf to appoint advisers that would assist in implementing his policies and programmes for the people.

The Majority leader of the house, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala) in his contributions said that the appointment of the Special Advisers would ensure the speedy development of the state.

“His Excellency has sent a request for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers that will assist him in the consolidation of his policies and programmes,” he explained

Similarly, the speaker, who, in company of the members, inspected refuse clearance and hospital renovation in the metropolis, expressed his satisfaction over the level of work.

At Hasiya Bayero hospital, the speaker said that they were impressed by the large turnout of the patients, which showed that it was of immense importance to the public.

He thanked the staff of the hospital for their tieless service to humanity, and assured them of the government’s commitment in ensuring health for all in the state.

Falgore also lauded the performance of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board over its clearance of refuse in the state.