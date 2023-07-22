Ashafa ‘Onile Veranda’ Turns 68

By Ayodele Adio

What is a Bareehu doing in Church Missionary Society Grammar School, asked Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, as he opened his remarks at the dedication of the 350-seater fully equipped Information and Communication Technology, ICT, centre donated by Senator Gbenga Ashafa, to the CMS Grammar School.

Not only did Senator Ashafa donate a world class ICT centre, but he also donated a sizable sum for the staffing and running of the centre. Ours is a society where most people fail to give back to institutions and communities that give them a springboard to greater heights.

But Ashafa did. Even more remarkable is that despite being a devout Muslim, he chose to donate such an edifice to a missionary school, because he valued the contributions of that academic institution. As Fashola also noted, “there are several Asarudeen colleges and other Islamic mission schools that also require such interventions but is it remarkably refreshing that Ashafa chose the school that laid the foundation for his life.”

At a time in our country that citizens are polarised across ethnic and religious lines, the actions of Senator Ashafa are a timely reminder that our ethnic or religious orientation notwithstanding, we are first humans deserving of being treated with love, dignity and respect. His life and career serve as a compelling narrative that our differences need not divide us; instead, they can enrich us. Such an act of leadership and compassion is what we desperately need to move our country forward.

Born in Luther Street, Lagos Island, on 22 July 1955, Senator Ashafa was the first and only son of his mother, Alhaja Jeminat Elemoro, a famous gold and textile merchant at the Erepo gutter market. His father, Alhaji Lawal Kakanfo Ashafa, was also a successful merchant dealing in cocoa, palm kernel, and wood. His businesses were spread across the then western region with warehouses in Ibadan, Ile-Ife, and Ijebu-ode. Senator Ashafa was, however, most fond of his grandmother, Alhaja Ojuolape Elemoro, who, at the time, was a major distributor for Vitafoam in Lagos. Alhaja Ojuolape also sold Portland cement at Adeniji Adele and ensured to always carry the young Gbenga Ashafa along on her many business trips.

He was enrolled in the Christ Church Cathedral primary school at Broad Street, Lagos in 1961. His aptitude for leadership started manifesting early in life as he emerged class monitor from standard 1 to standard 6. He graduated with distinction at the Common Entrance examination in 1968 and went on to CMS Grammar School, Lagos. At CMS Grammar School; he was also made the Class Captain from Form 2 to Form 5. Thereafter, he was admitted to Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, where he graduated with a degree in Biology.

He furthered his education at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he earned a post-graduate degree in Public Health Administration (major in environmental health and minor in food science). It took a strong persuasion from his mother to defer his Ph.D. admission in Tennessee to return to Nigeria and start a family of his own. Upon completing his National Youth Service in 1980 at the Federal Ministry of Health, Ashafa commenced a career in public service as an Administrative Officer in the Lagos State Unified Local Government Service Commission. He rose to the position of the Area Officer in charge of the departmental Tenders Board and the Finance and General Purpose Committee. By 1990, Ashafa had completed nine years of public service and decided to challenge himself by taking on some private sector ventures.

Kakanfo left the public sector for French-Calahan Ventures Limited, which held majority shares in a state-controlled cocoa processing plant. He worked as the Purchasing Manager at the processing plant for six years until 1996.

Knowledgeable and forward thinking, humble but tactful, loyal, yet decisive – Ashafa has built an illustrious and result-laden career in private and public service. When His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was first elected as the governor of Lagos state in 1999, Senator Ashafa was one of those who made up the transition committee and was saddled with the responsibility of leading the efforts on Local Government reforms in Lagos State.

Asiwaju not only adopted the recommendations of Ashafa, but he also went on to engage him as Director of Planning with the responsibility, among several others, of coordinating all local government chairmen activities and meetings.Barely two years after serving as Director of Planning, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, impressed with his skills and achievements, elevated Ashafa and made him the Executive Secretary, Lands Bureau in Lagos State.

It was during his time as Executive Secretary and, later, Permanent Secretary of Lands Bureau that Ashafa would demonstrate impressive administrative skills, foresight and the rare leadership trait of leaving his achievements to do all the talking.Indeed, Asiwaju grew the revenue of Lagos state from N600 million to N6 billion within a few years, a tremendous success pivoted on a reinvigorated Lagos State Internal Revenue Service and major reforms in the Lands Bureau.Some of the reforms initiated by Ashafa included the introduction of the Electronic Documentation Management System (EDMS), the 30-day issuance of the governor’s consent, the creation of the Department of Regularization and the issuance of electronic Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), helped to boost the state government’s revenue such that only the LIRS was out-performing the Lands Bureau in revenue generation.

Soon, the Lagos State Lands Registry became a model of development such that the template was borrowed by several other state governments.During his time as the permanent secretary which spanned into the administration of His Excellency Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Ashafa was successful in reducing land-related gang violence by running an open-door policy where anyone who sought an appointment or had an issue with his/her land was treated fairly and equitably.After ten successful years of heading the Lands Bureau in Lagos state, under the leadership of Governors, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Gbenga Ashafa, charismatic and affable, had built a strong reputation and had grown in popularity such that he won by a landslide in the 2011 senatorial election to represent the people of Lagos East.

Worthy of mention are Senator Gbenga Ashafa’s contributions as chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transportation – a pivotal legislative role that endeared him to the presidency as an important partner in the rail revitalization plan of President Muhammadu Buhari.He was so passionate about the progress of the rail projects across the country that he relentlessly defended the budgetary provisions for rail projects such that the National Assembly appropriated the funds needed for the counterpart funding in the federal government’s partnership with the Chinese EXIM Bank.

Little wonder he earned the nickname “The Rail Man” after he championed the passage of the Railway Bill which sought to lay the foundation for the infusion of private capital in Nigeria’s railway sector. The bill represents a radical departure from the norm by effectively separating the components of the railway sector into two independent features; regulatory and operational in line with international best practices, thereby creating a level playing field for private sector participation.

The bill was passed by the senate and the effort was commended by the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable (NASSBER) as well as affiliates of the World Bank.Yet, the glow of Ashafa’s brilliance did not wane when he transitioned from the legislative sphere.

As the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, he has been the architect of affordable housing for numerous families across the country. His leadership has transformed the authority into a lighthouse of hope for those in search of affordable housing, a testament to his relentless pursuit of improving the lives of everyday Nigerians.As he marks his 68th birthday, i salute Senator Gbenga Ashafa, a man who has devoted his life to serving others, championing inclusivity, and tirelessly working to transform the dreams of his fellow Nigerians into reality. His journey serves as a guiding star, a reminder that with dedication, integrity, and a commitment to service, we can all leave a lasting imprint on the world. Happy birthday, Senator Ashafa. May the years ahead continue to be illuminated by the same spirit of service and unity that has defined your extraordinary journey thus far.

*Adio, Publisher of Lekki Post, writes from Lagos