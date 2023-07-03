Asari Dokubo’s confession has vindicated Nnamdi Kanu — Family

By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the recent confession by the Niger Delta ex-militant Leader, Asari Dokubo, has vindicated Kanu over allegations of masterminding the insecurity in the South East.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Umuahia, said that the public admittance by Dokubo after a recent parley with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Aso Rock, Abuja, that his men were in oppression in parts of South East, was a vindication for the IPOB Leader who has been falsely accused of sponsoring the insecurity in the zone.

He queried the basis upon which Dokubo deployed his men in the South East, and wondered why the security agencies had feigned ignorance of the weighty confession by Dokubo.

Kanu’s family argued that the Federal Government had no excuse for further detention of the IPOB Leader on phantom allegations when in fact, a non state actor and former grand commander of militants had publicly owned up to “undisclosed oppression of his men in Igbo land.

“Why are they still keeping my brother in detention when somebody has publicly admitted that his boys are in Abia, Anambra, Imo and other parts of South East?

” The fundamental questions are: what is the mission of the men Asari said he deployed to South East? Who are these his men? When have Asari’s men become part of the Nigerian security?

” Could these men be the amorphous unknown gunmen ravaging South East which security agencies label ESN and IPOB? Why is nobody asking the right questions?

“Why will Asari Dokubo, a self acclaimed repentant militant visit the seat of power, and before the view of the whole world make these shocking confessions, threaten to kill the Igbo nation, yet no security agency has invited him for questioning?

” We have always said it that Nnamdi Kanu is a victim of grand conspiracy. The federal government cannot deny knowledge of the real source of insecurity in the South East, yet it keeps pointing accusing fingers at Kanu and IPOB.

” If Asari Dokubo publicly admitted that his men are in South East, Niger State and up to Plateau State, then why are they still holding Nnamdi Kanu? Is that boast not enough to suggest to us the brains behind the insecurity in these areas with active connivance of compromised security agencies?

” The United Nations should come in and hold Nigeria and Asari Dokubo responsible for the killings in South East. Nigeria should be made to free Kanu who is unjustly detained while those who should be in prison walk freely making arrogant boasts”.