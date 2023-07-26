Asari Dokubo training an army near Igbo borders – Ohanaeze

…Demands arrest of Ekpa, Dokubo

…Says observers, enforcers of sit-at-home in S’East, enemies of Ndigbo

…Optimistic Kanu ‘ll soon regain freedom

By Steve Oko

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has raised an alarm that the ex-Niger Delta warlord and militants’ leader, Asari Dokubo “is training an army close to Igbo land” .

Secretary General of Ohanaeze and former Nigeria Consular to South Africa, Dr Okey Emuchay, who raised the alarm while addressing select journalists in his Azumini country home, Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, called for his immediate arrest and investigation.

The Ohanaeze Chief Scribe who expressed disgust over the rising insecurity in South East urged the Federal Government to stop sitting on the fence but take urgent steps to bring to book, all those behind the disturbing security challenges in Igbo land.

” There is a trending video of armed groups led by Asari Dokubo. The Federal Government should properly investigate the activities of Asari Dokubo. He is training an army, and we don’t know for what purpose.

” But from the video we have seen, the location where they are, appears to be very close to Igbo nation”.

The Ohanaeze Scribe said it was unacceptable for the Federal Government to and the security agencies pretend as if they were not aware of the open threat against the entire Igbo nation by Dokubo.

He said that non state actors should not be allowed to parade themselves as if they were above the law, arguing that such hypocritical approach to national issues is capable of breeding mistrust.

Dr Emuchay who alleged that “armed groups both from within and outside the shores of Nigeria are waging war against South East and Igbo nation in general”, also demanded the arrest of a Finland-based Biafra agitator, Mazi Simon Ekpa, for allegedly inciting violence in the region.

” Time has come from the Federal Government to take immediate steps to send emissaries to Finland and call Simon Ekpa to order. Ohanaeze does not have diplomatic relations with the Government of Finland. It’s the Federal Government that has all it takes to do that.

” You cannot have somebody who stays in Finland and be waging war against his people in Nigeria. It’s not acceptable. Nigeria Government must take action to stop this!

” Simone Ekpa is doing his private business; it has nothing to do with the release of Nnamdi Kanu. The world should note that people who have no pedigree; who lack autonomous identify; who have no idea whatsoever the sufferings Igbo people have passed through, and are passing through; who have now with their sponsors converted issues that concern the Igbo nation into a cottage industry. It’s now a money minting machine for them.

” At no time was there a meeting where the Igbo nation decided to assign Simon Ekpa with any duties that concern them or Nnamdi Kanu.

” Time has come for us to say enough is enough to all these. The pains of three years of civil war; the efforts of our recovery are being slowly and systematically shredded.

” A people who suffered three years of hardship during the civil war, have in the last two years been subjected to unnecessary sit-at-home that has crippled the economy of the South East.”

The Ohaneze General Secretary further noted that when a delegation of Igbo leaders met with Kanu at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where he is currently detained, the IPOB Leader never mentioned Ekpa all through the three hours they interacted with him.

” A year ago, I was detailed by the President General of Ohanaeze to be part of the Ohanaeze delegation that met with Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS office in Abuja. We covered every issue that was of concern to him, Igbo nation and Nigeria. During our interaction with Kanu that lasted for three hours, he never mentioned Simon Ekpa.”

Dr Emuchay said that both those observing and enforcing sit-at-home in the South East were the real enemies of the Igbo nation considering the crippling effects of the counterproductive measure.

” Two years ago Nnamdi Kanu asked that the issue of sit-at-home be stopped. So, the people who now sit-at-home, and those enforcing it are the enemies of Ndigbo.

” Our people are suffering because 99% of them are traders and depend on their private business. If you force them to close their shops, of what benefit is that? “

Dr Emuchay said that Ohanaeze had been at the vanguard of efforts to release Kanu, expressing optimism that such efforts would soon yield fruit.

He recalled the recent meeting of Igbo Leaders in Abuja including all National Assembly members from South East, Igbo Governors, critical stakeholders and Ohanaeze chieftains, was part of efforts to galvanize support for the quest.

” We are very optimistic that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will give attention to this.

” We have always said: Release Nnamdi Kanu to us, and then we will be able to isolate the criminals who are paroting IPOB and other things.

” Release Nnamdi Kanu to us; he is our son, and then we will get into whatever thing to that needs to be discussed. “

Ohanaeze expressed dissatisfaction that Kanu had remained incarcerated despite court judgments ordering his release while real criminals and bandits are still parading around with AK-47 unmolested.

” Nnamdi Kanu is detained yet we have people brandishing AK-47. They are circulating their viral video of how to deal with Ndigbo, yet nothing has happened to them. We are also Nigerians. We have stakes in this country.”

The apex Igbo body condemned the use of brute force against genuine agitators, arguing that dialogue remains the panacea to the unwavering agitation among youths in parts of the country.

” The late PG of Ohanaeze, Professor George Obiozor warned Nigeria about what is happening now. He said that there would be a synchronized violence that may consume this nation. He said that the people that are denied justice have no time for peace.”

Dr Emuchay who noted that the ranks of genuine IPOB agitators had been infiltrated by criminal elements, said that Ohanaeze would never condone criminality.

” We know that it’s not every person that talks about IPOB that is IPOB. Criminals are now using the name to ravage the entire Igbo land.

” Ohanaeze will never accept criminality. The country home of our late PG, Professor Obiozor was completely razed. All his credentials gone! Chief Nnia Nwodo’s house was attacked. Till today there was no arrests. So, all criminals, wherever they are should be located, arrested, investigated and prosecuted”