Asake, Young John, Victony, Seyi Vibez nominated for Headies Next Rated Award

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Hit makers, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young John, Victony, and Spyro have been nominated for the much coveted Next rated category of the 2023 Headies Award. The award is given to the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.

Asake is the favourite to win the award after he enjoyed a stellar and golden run in 2022. He may be lonely at the top but he faces competition from music sensations–Young John, Victony, Seyi Vibez, and Spyro.

The award was first presented to Aṣa in 2006 and in addition to receiving the award plaque, recipients of the Next Rated Award are usually gifted a car. BNXN fka Buju last won the award as he received a brand new 2022 Bentley Bentayga, valued at over N300 million.

Past winners of the award are Asa, Overdose, Wande Coal, Omawunmi, Skuki, Wizkid, Davido, Sean Tizzle, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun, Rema, Omah Lay, BNXN fka Buju.

On July 12, 2023, The Headies Academy– organizers of the Headies Award show–released the list of nominees for the voting and non-voting categories of the 16th edition.

Burna Boy leads the nominees’ list with ten nominations.

Superstar singers such as Simi, Tems, Pheelz, Kizz Daniel, Rema, as well as international sensations, Black Sherif, Drake, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Future, amongst others were also nominated for the 16th Headies.

Here is the full list:

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Davido, SSC – Stand Strong

Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe

Rema – Rave & Roses

Omah Lay – Boy Alone

Victony – Outlaw

Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down

Burna Boy – Last Last

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema

Burna Boy

Ruger

Kizz Daniel

Omah Lay

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr

Next Rated

Spyro

Seyi Vibez

Young Jonn

Asake

Victony

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Loyal

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Tems – Lift me Up

Burna Boy – Alone

BNXN – In my mind

Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix

Pheelz – Electricity

Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down

Tempoe – Soweto

Kel P – Kpe Paso

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind

Ckay – Mmadu

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Preye – Red Wine

Chike, Flavour – Hard to find

Simi, Fave – Loyal

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle

Ladipoe – Big Energy

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni

Psycho YP – Bando Diaries

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice

Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song

Cruel Santino – Final champion

Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller

Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop

Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Ric Hassani – My only baby

Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime

Chike – Spell Remix

Praiz – Reckless

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Memories

Simi – Loyal

Liya – Adua Remix

Waje – In Between

Preye – Red wine

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni

TG Omori – PBUY

Director Pink – Spell Remix

Director K – Common Person

TG Omori – Bandana

Director K – Calm Down

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)

Asake – Joha

Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo

Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista

Mohbad – Peace

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto

Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana

Ayra Starr – Rush

Asake – Terminator

Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)

Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African artiste of the year

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste of The Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Wegz (Egypt)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste of The Year

AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Costa Titch (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Focalistic (South Africa)

DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)

Matias Damiaso (Angola)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Rema (Nigeria)

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

International Artiste Of The Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns

Vector – Clowns

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop

A-Q – Family First

Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Psycho YP – YPSZN3

Vector – TESLIM

Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Best Alternative Album

Basketmouth – Horoscopes

BOJ – Gbagada Express

Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors

Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven

Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable

Native Sound System – Native World

Best RnB Album

Johnny Drille – Home

Chike – The Brother’s Keeper

Praiz – Reckless

Waje – Waje 2.0

Dami Oniru – Matter of Time

Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan