July 12, 2023

Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, others nominated for the 16th Headies [See Full List]

Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, others nominated for the 16th Headies [See Full List]
By Efosa Taiwo

Organisers of the The Headies awards have announced the nominees for the 16th edition for the voting and non-voting categories of its 16th edition.

Headies had unveiled the nominees for the “Rookie of the Year” category on Tuesday.

Burna Boy leads the nominees’ list with ten nominations.

Full list:

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Davido, SSC – Stand Strong
Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe
Rema – Rave & Roses
Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Victony – Outlaw
Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down
Burna Boy – Last Last
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Male Artiste

Asake
Rema
Burna Boy
Ruger
Kizz Daniel
Omah Lay

Best Female Artiste

Tems
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Ayra Starr

Next Rated

Spyro
Seyi Vibez
Young Jonn
Asake
Victony

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Royal
Omah Lay – I’m a mess
Tems – Lift me Up
Burna Boy – Alone
BNXN – In my mind
Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix
Pheelz – Electricity
Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down
Tempoe – Soweto
Kel P – Kpe Paso
Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last
Ayra Starr – Rush
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro – Who’s Your Guy
Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind
Ckay – Mmadu
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U
Preye – Red Wine
Chike, Flavour – Hard to find
Simi, Fave – Loyal

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle
Ladipoe – Big Energy
Blaqbonez – Back in Uni
Psycho YP – Bando Diaries
OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice
Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song
Cruel Santino – Final champion
Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller
Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop
Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)
Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Ric Hassani – My only baby
Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime
Chike – Spell Remix
Praiz – Reckless
Wande Coal – Kpe Paso

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Memories
Simi – Loyal
Liya – Adua Remix
Waje – In Between
Preye – Red wine
Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni
TG Omori – PBUY
Director Pink – Spell Remix
Director K – Common Person
TG Omori – Bandana
Director K – Calm Down

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix
BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada
Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse
Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity
Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra
Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)
Asake – Joha
Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo
Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista
Mohbad – Peace

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju
Victony, Tempoe – Soweto
Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana
Ayra Starr – Rush
Asake – Terminator
Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)
Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)
Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa
Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga
Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African artiste of the year

Zuchu (Tanzania)
Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste of The Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Wegz (Egypt)
El Grande Toto (Morocco)
Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste of The Year

AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Costa Titch (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)
Focalistic (South Africa)
DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)
Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)
Matias Damiaso (Angola)
Emma’A (Gabon)
Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Rema (Nigeria)

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake

International Artiste Of The Year

Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns
Vector – Clowns
Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop
A-Q – Family First
Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only
Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3
Blaqbonez – Young Preacher
Psycho YP – YPSZN3
Vector – TESLIM
Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Best Alternative Album

Basketmouth – Horoscopes
BOJ – Gbagada Express
Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors
Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven
Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable
Native Sound System – Native World

Best RnB Album

Johnny Drille – Home
Chike – The Brother’s Keeper
Praiz – Reckless
Waje – Waje 2.0
Dami Oniru – Matter of Time
Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan

