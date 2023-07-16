Asaba Rugby 7s: A face-lift for women’s rugby in Nigeria – Achakpo

Representative of the South South on the board of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation Victor Achakpo has commended the Delta state government for the hosting of the maiden NRFF Female Rugby 7s championship, in Asaba.

Over 500 Rigby players from across the country are taking part in the Nigeria Female Rugby 7’s Championship tagged Asaba 2023.

The championship, a two-day event, which is being sponsored by Delta state government ends today.

Already, all top officials of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation, including the President, Dr Ademola Are and Secretary General, Sani Mohammed, are in Delta State capital for the event which Achakpo disclosed yesterday was living up to expectations.

“We have put in place all the modalities needed to make the championship a success. I thank Delta state government for the support given to the Nigeria Rugby Federation over the years. I also thank our President and board members of the NRFF for their support. The championship has gone a long way in giving women’s rugby a facelift,” Achakpo stated.

The teams participating in the Championship are Delta Force RFA team A, Delta Force NFS team B, Anambra RFA, Eastern Springbok RFA of Anambra, GOSAR RFA of Lagos, Eko RFA of Lagos, Imo 11 RFA and Abia RFA.

Others are Nigeria Police RFA of Lagos, Edo RFA and Benue RFA.