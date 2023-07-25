Artisan nabbed in Makurdi for rape of four-year-old girl

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 43-year-old artisan and suspected serial rapist, Dantata Bawa has been nabbed by the Police for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl in the Wadata area of Makurdi the Benue state capital.

It was gathered that the suspect who had previous cases of child molestation, Monday afternoon, lured his latest victim into his residence and took advantage of her.

According to our source, “the mother of the little girl was away from home in the morning when the artisan who also engages in menial jobs lured the girl with sweets while was playing outside.

“It was the cry of the girl that attracted neighbours who badged into his room to discovered what he did to the girl.

“He would have been mobbed but for the timely intervention of some persons who called in the Police to save the situation.”

Speaking on the development, the Coordinator of Benue Coalition of Human Rights Protection, (BCHRP), Jimmie Adzenda, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said the group was following the case “to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted and punished accordingly to serve as deterent.”

While expressing worry over the increasing rape cases in the society, the Coordinator urged stakeholders to continue to champion the course of women and the girl child in the society.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said the suspected would soon be prosecuted.