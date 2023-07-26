Artificial Intelligence, new normal in today’s economic reality — Ogunbiyi

Engr. Dolapo Ogunbiyi, mnse is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Devnaija Academy. An entrepreneur, software programmer and registered engineer. She studied mechanical engineering at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology ogbomoso. She worked at Federal Road Safety Corps for 12 years as IT officers collating data for 24 unit commands.

She obtained Msc in mechanical engineering from university of Lagos and 2nd masters in metallurgical and material engineering from Unilag too. I am a software programmer, python full stack developer and the manager of Devnaija Academy , a coding and financial literacy school.

She has trained adults and children in software programming and entrepreneurship. She loves teaching and is passionate about empowering people.

In this interview, Ogunbiyi discussed the relevance of Artificial Intelligence, AI in today’s world.

Artificial intelligence, AI is one of the trending issues, how do you think people can invest in this?

AI has become relevant today and is undeniable the next level of the computer revolution, by automation of tasks that previously required human thought and intelligence. -People should invest in knowledge, and learning how to code, this will translate to improvement in their lives and finances generally.-You can invest directly in companies that develop AI by buying their shares like google and meta.-you can also invest in AI software like Chatgpt for example to create videos and generate newsletter for digital marketing which will promote business sales.

Coding, python is part of Artificial intelligence; do you think that is what would solve the problem the country is faced with?

I believe it can solve fundamental problems in every sector of the Nation’s Economy, in Education for example, if all children are taught to code and build software that can solve problems these will affect every aspect of the economy and lead to growth in the long run. All sectors need AI software to solve major problems.

The solution is to have people who can create and build these softwares that are suitable for our environment like in food production. AI is used in greenhouse technology to grow vegetables all round the year in Israel that can also be replicated in Nigeria.

The solution is to raise nation builders who can develop these softwares and that are why we are passionate about teaching Nigerian kids codes at early age. It a long term solution but we will get there

What are the challenges of AI? What are the possible conversations expected around AI?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents numerous challenges and prompts a wide range of conversations. Here are some of the key challenges and topics typically discussed in relation to AI:Ethical considerations: AI raises important ethical questions, such as ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in decision-making algorithms. Job displacement and workforce changes: The increasing automation potential of AI raises concerns about job displacement and the future of work.

Security and privacy: AI systems can be vulnerable to attacks, manipulation, and data breaches AI and the environment: Discussions are also expanding to consider the environmental impact of AI systems, including their energy consumption.

What are the common Uses and Application of Artificial intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has a wide range of uses and applications across various industries. Education: AI is used in adaptive learning platforms, intelligent tutoring systems, automated grading, personalized learning paths, and educational chatbots. Robotics and Automation: AI is used in robotics to enable machines to perceive, learn, and interact with the physical world. Healthcare: AI is applied in medical diagnosis, drug discovery, precision, and early diagnosis. Financial Services: AI is used in fraud detection, credit scoring, algorithmic trading predictions Transportation and Logistics: AI is employed in autonomous vehicles, traffic management systems. Cybersecurity: AI is employed for threat detection, anomaly detection, behavior analysis, and identifying patterns of cyber attacks. These are just a few examples, and the applications of AI continue to expand.

What is coding in artificial intelligence and how does it intend to change the world?

Coding in artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the process of writing instructions, algorithms, and programs that enable machines to perform intelligent tasks. Coding in AI aims to change the world by enabling machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, leading to several potential impacts: Scientific advancements Automation and Efficiency Enhanced customer service: Chatbots and virtual assistants powered by AI can provide 24/7 customer support.

What are the benefits of Artificial intelligence in coding?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings several benefits to the field of coding and software development. Automated Code Generation: AI can assist in automating the process of code generation.Code Optimization: AI algorithms can analyze code performance and make recommendations for optimization. Automated Testing: AI can automate various aspects of software testing, including test case generation, test execution, and result analysis.Bug Detection and Debugging: AI can be used to identify bugs and vulnerabilities in code.

Let’s talk about the training you are proposing for children. What is the possible influence on children?

Yes, children can have an influence on the development and application of artificial intelligence in coding. Here are a few ways they can contribute: Learning and Exploring AI: Children can start by learning about AI and its applications in coding through educational programs, online courses, coding clubs, or workshops.

At Devnaija Academy we will be training kids this Summer on codes which will give them the perfect foundation on Artificial intelligent (AI) for them, From August 1 to August 29, 2023 children age 5-17 will be learning coding and robotics three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) which will give them solid foundation in coding for AI when you visit our website for free coding class and more details about the summer bootcamp, early birds get a 40percent discount idea Generation: Children often have creative and innovative ideas.

They can brainstorm and suggest new ways to incorporate AI in coding education, such as gratified learning experiences, interactive tutorials, or AI-powered coding challenges.

It is essential to provide children with the resources and opportunities to engage with AI in coding in a safe and responsible manner.8: AI has made a huge impact across several industries including healthcare, finance, telecommunications, business, education among others which a short time,

Today almost every company is looking for AI Engineers and professionals to implement AI in their system, how best can AI provide better customer experience?

AI can significantly enhance the customer experience by providing personalized and efficient services. Chatbots and Virtual Assistants: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can interact with customers in real-time, answering their questions, providing support, and guiding them through various processes. Automated Customer Support: AI can automate various customer support tasks, such as ticket routing, issue categorization, and basic troubleshooting.

Predictive Analytics: AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of customer data, including purchase history, browsing behavior, and demographics, to make predictions about future needs or preferences.

By leveraging AI technologies, businesses can better understand their customers, personalize interactions, and streamline processes, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction, loyalty, and overall experience.

AI has languages, can you list some of the programming languages?

Some programming languages commonly used in the field of artificial intelligence (AI):Python: Python is one of the most popular programming languages for AI development. It offers extensive libraries and frameworks, such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and scikit-learn, which provide powerful tools for tasks like machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing .R: R is a statistical programming language widely used in data analysis and AI research. Java: Java is a versatile and widely adopted programming language that can be used for AI development. C++: C++ is a high-performance language favored in AI applications that require efficiency and speed. These are just a few examples of programming languages used in AI.

What is the difference between Strong AI and Weak AI? How can children benefit from both features?

The terms “Strong AI” and “Weak AI” are used to describe different levels of artificial intelligence capabilities: Strong AI (Artificial General Intelligence or AGI): Strong AI refers to AI systems that possess human-like intelligence and can understand, learn, and apply knowledge across various domains. Benefits for Children: Strong AI, if achieved, could have profound impacts on various aspects of society, including education. Children could benefit from advanced virtual tutors or AI-powered learning companions that possess human-like intelligence. Weak AI (Artificial Narrow Intelligence): Weak AI, also known as Narrow AI, refers to AI systems that are designed to perform specific tasks or solve specific problems within a limited domain.

Benefits for Children: Children can benefit from Weak AI in various ways, including: Educational Tools: AI-powered educational tools and platforms can provide personalized learning experiences, adaptive assessments, and intelligent tutoring. Creative Expression: Weak AI tools can foster children’s creativity and artistic abilities.

It’s important to ensure that children have access to AI technologies in a safe and responsible manner, with appropriate privacy protections and ethical considerations.