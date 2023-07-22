Arteta speaks on Arsenal signing Mbappe from PSG

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has spoken o his speculated interest in signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Recall that Mbappe has been put up for sale by the Ligue 1 champions.

The 24-year-old will not travel with the rest of his PSG team-mates for their pre-season tour of Asia.

PSG hold on to the fact that Mbappe has already agreed a deal to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, top European clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with the France superstar.

But, when asked about Mbappé’s opportunity on the market, Arteta, in an interview told reporters, “You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club. I’m sorry.”