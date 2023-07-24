Art, architecture meet @ The Absence of Melancholy exhibition

From left: Olaposi Lawore, MD HEREL; Deola Aromiwura, ED, Marketing and Partnerships, HEREL; Olubukola Bolarinde, MD Yellow Dot and Artist; Adedamola Ituen, Business and Growth Officer, HEREL; Lookman Yusuff, Chief of Staff, VFD Group, and Emeka Njere, MD O’Spaces Nig. Ltd at the exhibition.

By Chris Onuoha , edited by Osa Amadi

A Nigerian artist, Olubukola Bolarinde, has unveiled her latest collection titled “The Absence of Melancholy” held recently at The Ebonylife Place in Lagos.

The three-day exhibition of paintings in different media, in collaboration with HEREL, a premium real estate development company that also exhibited design works in architecture, tends to explore and address mental health challenges.

Bolarinde, in her address at the opening noted that mental health is a topic that needs to be spoken about more often through art. The ability of visual art to impact positively on the quality and state of one’s mental health cannot be overlooked, she said.

“Mental health is more than the absence of mental disorders. It includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make healthy choices. I have drawn inspiration from my own personal coping mechanisms and support systems whilst navigating a very stressful world.

“All these are embedded in the body of works that comprises variety of media, mostly acrylics and oils on canvas. The use of texture helps add the needed layers to place the viewer in context and achieve a tactile, immersive experience,” Bolarinde said.

HEREL, real estate development firm, showcased exceptional prototype properties during the exhibition that include the Prestige at Hampton villas, a recreational facility at Ruxton and HEREL mansions in Ikoyi.

“The collaboration between art and real estate allowed us to highlight the significance of mental health while showcasing our exceptional properties and how we’ve consciously included functionalities that improve living experiences. Just as an artist pays attention to intricate details in their artwork, we at HEREL, focus on the specific details of all our properties, ensuring the utmost quality and excellence,” said Olaposi Lawore, Managing Director, HEREL.