Arsene Wenger enjoys vacation on beach in Mykonos

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger has been spotted enjoying the summer break at a beach in in Mykonos, Greece, with other beachgoers.

Wenger was spotted lying down sporting a white top and sunglasses with unidentified lady in a brown bikini beside him, the Sun reports.

The 73-year-old assumed his position as FIFA Chief in 2019 and has been in the news for his calls to revolutionize football.

Top of Wenger’s list are a 2-year World Cup plan and the new offside rule, which will be trialed in the 2023–24 season in Italy, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

The new offside rule will alter the current rule, and an attacker will only be offside if their entire body is ahead of the last defender’s line.

During his 22-year stay at the club, he won EPL and FA Cup titles, including the Invincible in the 2003-04 season.