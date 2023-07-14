Home » Sports » Arsenal complete signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax
July 14, 2023

Arsenal complete signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax

By Ayobami Okerinde

Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a deal worth £38 million.

Timber signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The 22-year-old made 160 appearances for his boyhood club before completing the move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Timber who can play either as a central defender or a right back believes his style of play is suited to the Premier League.

The Dutchman also revealed to the club’s website that he has always been a fan of Arsenal, starting at a young age.

“I’ve always been a fan of Arsenal. It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club.

“I had this from a young age, but my brothers’ kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players.”

Timber is Arsenal’s second signing of the season, following the £65 million arrival of Kai Havertz from rivals, Chelsea FC.

