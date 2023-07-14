Arsenal complete signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax

By Ayobami Okerinde

Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax in a deal worth £38 million.

Timber signed a deal that will keep him at the club until 2028.

The 22-year-old made 160 appearances for his boyhood club before completing the move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Timber who can play either as a central defender or a right back believes his style of play is suited to the Premier League.

The Dutchman also revealed to the club’s website that he has always been a fan of Arsenal, starting at a young age.

“I’ve always been a fan of Arsenal. It was because of my brothers. They were always Arsenal fans, and I just loved seeing Arsenal play. They had big players, the way they played, the style. I just love the club.

“I had this from a young age, but my brothers’ kind of put that in me. I liked watching Robin van Persie of course, and Thierry Henry. They were my favourite players.”

Timber is Arsenal’s second signing of the season, following the £65 million arrival of Kai Havertz from rivals, Chelsea FC.