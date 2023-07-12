Arrest, repatriate foreign bandits imposing taxes on Sokoto farmers – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend John Hayab, has called for urgent action to address the issue of bandits imposing taxes on farmers in Sokoto.



In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Rev. Hayab strongly condemned the activities of these bandits, who are believed to be from Niger, Mali, and Libya.



He emphasized the need for immediate intervention by the security forces, led by the Service chiefs, to arrest and repatriate the criminals to their respective countries.



According to Rev. Hayab, the collaboration between nations is crucial in dismantling these criminal networks and safeguarding the livelihoods of farmers.



He stressed the importance of prioritizing the safety of civilians and providing support to affected farmers to ensure long-term security and stability in the region.



Hayab stated, “I strongly condemn the imposition of taxes on Sokoto farmers by bandits from Niger, Mali, and Libya. Immediate action must be taken by the security forces, led by the Service chiefs, to arrest and repatriate these criminals back to their countries.



“Collaboration between nations is necessary to dismantle these networks and protect the livelihoods of farmers.



We must prioritize the safety of civilians and provide support to affected farmers to ensure long-term security and stability in the region.”