Arrest killers of Prof Ajewole, ASUU tasks IGP, Oyo CP

By Adeola Badru

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, tasked the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, to deploy his tactical team to assist the Oyo Police Command in unmasking the killers of Professor Opeyemi Ajewole of the Department Social and Environmental Forestry Development of the University of Ibadan.

Professor Ajewole was gruesomely gunned down by yet-to-be-identified assailants, on June 5, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

ASUU, in a statement by the Chairman of the UI chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, said the acting IGP should be interested in the case, deploy the necessary human and technical expertise to unravel the mystery surrounding the killing so that evil people will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Akinwole said: “The Union awaits the arrest, parade and prosecution of the killers of Professor Opeyemi Ajewole.

“His family needs to experience that justice is served on those behind his gruesome killing. And by so doing, the entire people of Nigeria will have more trust in our policing system.

“As we bury Professor Ajewole this week, yet the arrest of his killers, we are reminded of how insecure Nigerians are.

“The police and the intelligence community need to rise and bring the perpetrators to book. The killings of hapless Nigerians must stop.”