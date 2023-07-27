Armed men whisk away radio broadcaster in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Armed men suspected to be security operatives on Thursday morning whisked away a radio broadcaster, Chinonso Theodore Uba, popularly known as Nonsonkwa, of the Oziza FM, radio station.

At the time of filing this story, an eyewitness who confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri said the incident occurred at Owerri-Port Harcourt road, between the control post and Holy Ghost college.

He said nonsonkwa was accosted by the armed men, double-crossed his jeep, dragged him out and roughed him into one of the armed men vehicles.

According to them, “Nonsonkwa was shouting please help me. They want to kill me. I did not do anything. Please come and rescue me. Please, hear my voice. I did not do anything. I suspected they are security officers. They came and arrested him.

“These gunmen were looking dangerous. Some of them covered their faces. Holding their guns. They came in two vehicles. They dragged the nonsokwa out and pushed him into one of that their vehicles.”

However, at the time of filing this report, manager of Ozisa FM, of the Catholic Church, Rev Fr Raymond Nzereogu, said: “I am not sure whether he was arrested or kidnapped. We are going to the police to find out.”

Also, at the time of filing this story, the state police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the enquiry.