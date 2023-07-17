Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez split after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez are separated.

Grande had been married to the real estate agent for over two years after 11 months of dating

According to TMZ, the couple had been separated since January and are planning to legally end their marriage with the People also reporting that the pair went their separate ways earlier this year.

Rumors regarding their relationship status began swirling in August when the singer posted a TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing her ring.

“I’m just not wearing my wedding ring, it’s getting cleaned. I’m not getting a divorce before you start, don’t,” she said in the video